Coronavirus In Minnesota: Target Center’s Perishable Foods To Be Donated To Community Amid NBA Season Suspension

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants are joining together to donate the Target Center’s perishable food to the Twin Cities community amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

There are currently 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, and at least 3,038 people have been tested.

Now Timberwolves Executive Chef David Fhima is offering free lunch to those in need.

At 2 p.m. Fhima’s food truck, “Fare Well Foods,” will be parked in front of Public Kitchen, offering a free lunch to anyone in need at 229 6th St E, St Paul, MN, 55101, according to an announcement.

“It is times like these when we as a community need to come together more than ever and take care of each other,” Fhima told the media. “For most of my life, all me and my colleagues have known how to do is feed people and today is no different to assist our community in this time of need.”

Then, at 3 p.m., food from Target Center — supplied by the Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants — will be given away at a free community farmer’s market at Public Kitchen.

In order to conform with health practices, people are asked to bring their own shopping bags. Fhima’s staff will allow 10 people into the farmer’s market at a time and rubber gloves will be provided.