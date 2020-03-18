Coronavirus In Minnesota: Target, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee Announce Store Hour Changes

The Minnesota-based company is joining a list of stores—including Lunds & Byerly’s — dedicating an hour of shopping to high-risk customers. That will happen every Wednesday during the first hour each store is open.

Cub Foods is also changing store hours, but not everywhere. The Stillwater-based company says 13 of its stores will stay open for 24 hours. Those locations are spread out from Rochester up to Duluth. Their other stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hy-Vee stores have changed their hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

