Coronavirus In Minnesota: Target Placing Limits On Cleaning Supplies, Toilet Paper

Target is now among the retailers putting limits on the amount of cleaning products and toilet paper consumers can purchase amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement that it will be placing limits on these essential products to make sure as many families as possible have access to them as the country responds to the pandemic.

The products with limits include hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and bottled water. Exact details on the limits were not given, as the company said they will be subject to change.

One of Target’s chief competitors, Walmart, has also placed limits on certain products, including eggs, milk, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer.

In the case of toilet paper, store shelves across the country have gone empty due to consumers “panic buying” the bathroom essential. While there is no national shortage, retailers can’t keep up with so many people buying several packages at a time.

So far in Minnesota, 89 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In Wisconsin, the number is 155, and two deaths have been linked to the disease.

For most people, symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, for the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems, the disease can be deadly.

If healthy people begin showing symptoms, they are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. At risk people showing symptoms are urged to call their health care provider.