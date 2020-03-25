Coronavirus In Minnesota: Tech Company Donates 100 Chromebooks To Ease Remote Learning Transition At Metro School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A computer company in the north metro donated 100 laptops to an area high school last week as educators and students across the state adjust to online learning amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

FireFly, a K-12 technology company based in Arden Hills, donated 100 Chromebooks to Brooklyn Center High School on Friday.

“We want to make the shift to remote learning as stress-free and worry-free as possible for schools, so we decided to help one of our local schools in a big way,” a statement on the company’s website said.

FireFly says the Chromebooks will help Brooklyn Center High School reach its remote learning goals, allowing more students to have access to education during the closure prompted by the pandemic.

The company is challenging its competitors with the hashtag #OutGiveCorona. The goal is to funnel support and resources to schools and students as they adapt to education in a time of social distancing.