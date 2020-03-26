Coronavirus In Minnesota: The Dos & Don’ts Of Our ‘Stay At Home’ Order

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Life in Minnesota is about to change even more as we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a Stay At Home order on Wednesday. It begins Friday, March 27 just before midnight, and lasts until April 10.

There are a lot of questions in asking what will change from what we’re already doing.

You can still go on a leisurely drive to get out of the house. Critical business versus non-essential business is defined. That will impact some companies.

During the order that starts at 11:59 p.m. Friday night, only essential workers should travel.

You can still get out and walk the dog or get exercise. Distance learning will continue through at least May 4.

And you can still run out for alcohol. Grocery stores will also be open so there’s no need to rush out before Friday. And you can fill up the tank while out and even hit up the hardware store.

Dining in at bars and restaurants is off the table through at least May 1. Curbside pick-up, drive-throughs and delivery is allowed.

You shouldn’t go to work unless your providing an essential service; don’t socialize or gather in groups; and avoid nursing homes or visiting loved ones in the hospital.

People say they understand this is what’s needed to give the state time to prepare in order to save lives.

Gov. Walz said he hope people voluntarily do this, and they don’t want to ticket people. If you are caught, you could be cited.

There are a number of resources if you have more questions about your business or what’s allowed under the Stay at Home order:

Questions About Essential Business Can Be Sent To Criticalsectors@state.mn.us