Coronavirus In Minnesota: Total Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises To 235

— State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen from 169 to 235.

The cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metro area, as seen on the interactive map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Hennepin County alone has 89 cases, up from 57 on Sunday.

Ramsey County has the second-most cases with 24 confirmed.

MDH officials did not give an updated number Monday on how many Minnesotans were tested. On Sunday, officials said 4,680 Minnesotans were tested so far for the illness.

For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.