Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twin Cities Restaurants Closing, Shifting To Takeout

Restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing, changing their hours and capacity, or shifting focus to takeout this week in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of the restaurants to close Monday in Minneapolis was May Day Cafe. The Powderhorn neighborhood coffee shop says an employee tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: How You Can Help Businesses Being Affected By COVID-19

Also closing Monday are D’Amico & Sons restaurants in the Twin Cities, except for the Edina location. An update posted to Facebook says the restaurants will be closed through April 12.

Restaurants changing to takeout only this week include Spoon and Stable and Bellecour from award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. He posted an emotional video to Instagram Sunday night, describing the difficulty of making decisions about his business amid the outbreak.

“It’s really a scary time,” he said, adding: “We need to take care of each other, and in an effort to do that, we need to do some pretty crazy things right now.”

Kaysen said that dinner service at his restaurants – Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, and Demi — will be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the bakery at Bellecour, located in Wayzata, will remain open. On Wednesday, Spoon and Stable and Bellecour will launch a takeout service.

Here’s a list of changes happening at bars, restaurants and cafes across the Twin Cities:

RELATED: Restaurants In The Metro Area With Curbside Pick-Up

