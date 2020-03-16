Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twin Cities Restaurants Closing, Shifting To Takeout
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twin Cities Restaurants Closing, Shifting To Takeout
One of the restaurants to close Monday in Minneapolis was May Day Cafe. The Powderhorn neighborhood coffee shop says an employee tested positive for the virus.
RELATED: How You Can Help Businesses Being Affected By COVID-19
Also closing Monday are D’Amico & Sons restaurants in the Twin Cities, except for the Edina location. An update posted to Facebook says the restaurants will be closed through April 12.
Restaurants changing to takeout only this week include Spoon and Stable and Bellecour from award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. He posted an emotional video to Instagram Sunday night, describing the difficulty of making decisions about his business amid the outbreak.
“It’s really a scary time,” he said, adding: “We need to take care of each other, and in an effort to do that, we need to do some pretty crazy things right now.”
Kaysen said that dinner service at his restaurants – Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, and Demi — will be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the bakery at Bellecour, located in Wayzata, will remain open. On Wednesday, Spoon and Stable and Bellecour will launch a takeout service.
Here’s a list of changes happening at bars, restaurants and cafes across the Twin Cities:
-
-
- 508 Bar in downtown Minneapolis offering curbside pickup for to-go orders.
- Alma Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant in Minneapolis is closed, exploring the possibility of takeout options.
- Anelace Coffee in northeast Minneapolis is closed until further notice.
- Augustine’s has curbside pickup
- Bap and Chicken has curbside pickup if you call 651-333-0920. Also, if you buy a $50 gift card, you can get $10 free.
- Bar Brava is closed.
- Bar Brigade is preparing to go to take-out only
- Bellecour in Wayzata is closed for dining service, but the bakery remains open. A takeout service will be available Wednesday.
- Castle Danger Taproom is closed.
- Crisp and Green locations across the metro are offering curbside pickup.
- D’Amico & Sons is suspending operations at its Golden Valley, Roseville, Wayzata and Minneapolis locations. Home delivery is still available.
- Davanni’s is offering curbside pickup when you call or order online.
- DuNord Craft Spirits Cocktail Room is closed.
- George and the Dragon Pub has curbside pickup when you order online here. They are giving $5 off for online orders, or you can call 612-208-1047.
- Gray Fox Coffee in Minneapolis is temporarily closed.
- Hi-Lo Diner in Minneapolis is closed until further notice.
- Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul is transitioning into a community kitchen, offering curbside takeout to families in need.
- Lat 14 in Golden Valley will be closed through Wednesday.
- May Day Cafe in Minneapolis is closed until further notice.
- Maya Cuisine in northeast Minneapolis offering is offering 20% off curbside pickup.
- Moscow on the Hill has curbside pickup if you call 651-291-1236.
- Nelson’s Meats in St. Louis Park has curbside pickup. Call 952-935-9092.
- Northern Coffeeworks in Minneapolis is closed for the week.
- Penny’s Coffee is offering take-out only orders.
- Punch Pizza has temporarily closed all of their locations.
- Red Wagon Pizza in southwest Minneapolis has added a delivery option.
- Reverie Cafe and Bars in south Minneapolis is closed until further notice.
- Roots Roasting in St. Paul is closed until further notice.
- Simpls (all locations in Minneapolis) will be closed until further notice.
- Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis’ North Loop is closed until Wednesday, when a takeout service will become available.
- Surly Brewing is reducing capacity in its restaurant and offering online ordering.
- Zettas has free no contact delivery if you call 763-325-3190
- Zoe’s Cafe has curbside pickup if you call 612-824-4355
-
RELATED: Restaurants In The Metro Area With Curbside Pick-Up
Published at Mon, 16 Mar 2020 15:48:36 +0000