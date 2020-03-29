Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twin Cities Sportswear Company Pivots To Make Protective Masks

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — WSI is the 30-year brainchild of Joel Wiens. The company makes clothes for big league and college sports teams.

But with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports world effectively stopped. However, WSI didn’t.

“We put everything on hold with the pro teams and focused on making masks…finding solutions to help out,” Wiens said.

The protective masks WSI makes are shipped around the country to hospitals, first responders and retail stores.

Wiens says the idea came up last weekend. By Monday morning, production was on.

“It’s neat to see everyone coming together for one mission, one goal,” he said. “I’m just so proud of our team, people coming together, working overtime to fill the need.”