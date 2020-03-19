Coronavirus In Minnesota: Twins Donate $30,000 For Kids Facing Food Insecurity
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Because all Minnesota K-12 schools are closed because of COVID-19 concerns, more and more children across the state are facing food insecurity.
In response to these concerns, the Minnesota Twins announced a $30,000 donation to The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit organization which works to provide food access for children.
In total, their donation will provide meals for 7,500 Minnesota kids.
The money was raised as a team effort; the Twins matched all gifts given to The Sheridan Story on Wednesday, up to $125,000.
“So many children in our state rely on school meals as their daily source of food; with this supply disrupted as schools are closed to combat coronavirus, it is up to the community to step up and make sure no kid goes hungry,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “In this time of incredible tumult and uncertainty, we are proud to join with The Sheridan Story and support their vision of Every Child, Every Meal.”
