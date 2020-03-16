Coronavirus In Minnesota: U of M, UST Opt To Go Online For Remainder Of Spring Semester

Universities in the metro area are opting to go online for the remainder of the spring semester, as cases of COVID-19 continue to expand across the state.

On Monday, the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas announced that in-person classes will be canceled for the remainder of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has climbed from 35 to 54.

The newest cases continue to cluster in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has more than 20 cases, according to a map released by health officials.

The University of Minnesota also announced the cancellation of graduation ceremonies systemwide. Officials ensured that students who fulfill the requirements will still earn their degree, only the actual commencement ceremony is being canceled.