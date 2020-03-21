Coronavirus In Minnesota: University Of St. Thomas Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Friday the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that a student in the University of St. Thomas’ law school tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials say the student is now recovering.

According to UST, the student had not been on campus since becoming sick. An investigation conducted by the department of health found that the person was last on campus on March 11, and they did not begin to experience any symptoms of their illness until March 15.

Anyone who had contact with the student has since been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

School officials say they will continue to share details about the university’s response to the health situation on an ongoing basis.

As of Friday, there were 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.