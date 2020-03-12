Coronavirus In Minnesota: Vikings Suspend Travel For Coaches, Scouts

The Minnesota Vikings say the team is suspending travel for coaches and scouts amid concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team released a statement Thursday saying that along with restricting travel for coaches the organization is stepping up cleaning procedures at its facilities in Eagan.

“These are uncertain times, and our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus,” the team’s statement said.

Across the sports world, concern over COVID-19 is growing. On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed to have the virus. On Thursday, MLS took the same course of action, suspending match play for the next month.

Also on Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota jumped to nine. The people who tested positive were in Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Omlsted, Ramsey, and Stearns counties.