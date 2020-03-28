Coronavirus In Minnesota: ‘We’re Watching You’: Racist Note Left On Woodbury Home Of Asian American Couple

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities couple Alvin Moua and Vanishia Yang say they are sad and angered by a racist note left on their door this week.

When Moua returned home Wednesday, he noticed a piece of paper stuck to his front door in Woodbury.

“I thought it might have been a notice sign,” Moua said. “As I got closer to it and actually read the note itself, yeah, it was pretty disturbing,”

This was the note plastered on his front door:

“We’re watching you f—— c—– take the chinese virus back to china. We don’t want you hear infecting us with your diseases!!!!!!!!!!”

The note was signed, “Your friendly neighborhood.”

Moua’s emotions were racing.

“Anger. Frustration. A lot of anger,” he said.

After alerting their landlord, he called Woodbury police. The department tells WCCO there are no leads, although detectives are working on it.

“This sort of behavior has no place in our community. We are saddened that a person would be so cruel as to racially blame a neighbor for COVID-19,” police officials said.

That sentiment was echoed online. Yang’s post is drawing hundreds of supportive comments.

“It kind of, I guess, makes me sad, I don’t know, because I would like to feel welcomed here,” Yang said. “It’s hard. You know, it just makes it a little harder to be Asian American.”

Though it’s painful, Moua and Yang think it’s important for all to know about the hurtful things that are happening close to home.

“Please don’t be afraid to share your story. I mean, we need to spread the awareness,” Yang said. “Because, obviously, there are people out there who care.”

Woodbury Mayor Anne Burt apologized to the couple on behalf of the city. She encouraged victims, or anyone aware of these incidents, to call 911.

