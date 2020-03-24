Coronavirus In Wisconsin: 5th Confirmed COVID-19 Fatality In State

Wisconsin health officials announced Tuesday that a fifth person has died from COVID-19 in the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, the total number of positive cases has jumped from 72 to 457 in just one week.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases have spread to 30 counties across the state — with the bulk of the positive cases in Milwaukee. The city of Milwaukee has seen 219 positive cases, and three deaths.

