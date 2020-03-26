Coronavirus In Wisconsin: 8th Person With COVID-19 Dies

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says another person has died of coronavirus complications.

That brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin to eight.

The latest victim is a 57-year-old woman from West Allis who died who shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Froedtert Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office. She had been hospitalized since March 19.

The number of infected individuals has climbed to nearly 600 in Wisconsin, even as state residents have been ordered to leave home only for essential reasons.

The state saw its biggest single-day spike in confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing 28% from the day before.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or even death.

