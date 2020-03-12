Coronavirus Update: Minnesota Twins Spring Training Suspended; MLB To Delay Opening Day

The remaining 2020 Spring Training schedule has been suspended. Refund information can be found below. Additional information regarding tickets for 2020 regular season home games will be announced in the future. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/DIZAHJl30O — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 12, 2020

— The Minnesota Twins’ remaining six home spring training games and one exhibition contest in Fort Myers, Florida have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The announcement comes as the MLB also announced that it will be delaying 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks.

The MLB will be continuing to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Arizona were also suspended indefinitely.

“Nothing is more important to use than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the MLB said. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”