Coronavirus Updates: Karl-Anthony Towns Says Mother Is In Medically-Induced Coma With COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns urged his fans to practice social distancing as he announced early Wednesday that his mother contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in a medically-induced coma.

Towns made the announcement overnight, in an emotional video posted to Instagram. He said his mother is on a ventilator and in a coma.

“I talked with her before she went there, told her how much I love her,” Towns said, adding: “This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.”

Towns says his father was also not feeling well and that he’s in quarantine after being released from the hospital.

“Jackie is a part of our extended family and we, along with the rest of the NBA and its fans, will fight this battle with the Towns family,” the Minnesota Timberwolves said in a statement. “We are proud of Karl’s commitment to helping others, most recently with his donation of $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to further testing for COVID-19. Our organization is supporting all of our players’ and staff’s families to ensure they are up to date on how to stay safe, and where the nearest testing facilities are located.”

Towns ended his video message urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.