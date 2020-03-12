Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, the updates from around Minnesota and around the world have been coming in quickly. Here’s an overview of the latest updates:

Click here for all of WCCO’s COVID-19 related headlines. And click here for WCCO’s COVID-19 resource page.