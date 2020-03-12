Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 12, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, the updates from around Minnesota and around the world have been coming in quickly. Here’s an overview of the latest updates:
- 2:14 p.m.: MLB announces that opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.
- 1:21 p.m.: Playbill announces that Broadway’s theaters will go dark starting Thursday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns, through April 12. There are currently 31 musicals and plays in production in New York City’s “Great White Way.”
- 1:05 p.m.: NCHC cancels remainder of postseason tournament, including quarterfinals and Frozen Faceoff. Click here for CBS Sports’ full list of postponements, suspension and cancellations in the sporting world.
- 12:39 p.m.: NHL announces they are “pausing” the season. Minnesota Wild says: “The Minnesota Wild supports the NHL’s decision to pause games until further notice. The health and safety of our community, including our guests, players and staff is of the utmost importance to us.”
- 12:20 p.m.: Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rises by four in Minnesota, making it 9 total cases confirmed.
- 12:12 p.m.: The Minnesota Vikings say the team is suspending travel for coaches and scouts amid concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 10:54 a.m.: The Big Ten Conference announced that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
- 10:42 a.m.: The home opener for Minnesota United FC has been canceled; Major League Soccer announced Thursday that the league is suspending its season due to the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 9:50 a.m.: The North Central Avian Disease Conference, which was scheduled to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center next week, has been cancelled. the Midwest Poultry Federation Convention, also scheduled for the Minneapolis venue next week, is still continuing as of now.
- 9 a.m.: The NHL advises clubs, including the Minnesota Wild, not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings Thursday. Next steps uncertain. Wild still set to host Vegas Golden Nights Thursday evening.
- 8:51 a.m.: Associated Press reports that Congress is shutting the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1.
- 8:35 a.m.: Trading halted at New York Stock Exchange three minutes after opening bell after stocks fall more than 7%.
- 8:30 a.m.: CentraCare Hospitals, a healthcare provider in central Minnesota, says it’s no longer allowing visitors in its hospitals, senior care facilities, and other places were a large number of people are staying.
- 8 a.m.: Princess Cruises are planning to suspend global operations through May 10 due to coronavirus. Two Princess cruise ships had outbreaks on board, one off the coast of Japan and one off the coast of California.
- 7:56 a.m.: M Health Fairview says it will waive co-pays for COVID-19 visits to OnCare, their virtual clinic. They say they will work out payments with insurers and the State of Minnesota in order to offer consultations with no out-of-pocket costs for patients.
- 6:45 a.m.: A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. The man in his 60s had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who also tested positive for the disease.
- 2:32 a.m.: An international cross country ski race slated for next week in Minneapolis has been cancelled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Overnight: St. Thomas Academy, an all-boys school in Mendota Heights, cancelled classes and activities Thursday after officials say a parent in the community tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
