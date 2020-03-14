Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 13, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, major events in the state, and across the nation, have been cancelled due to concern of the virus spreading. Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Friday, March 13:
- 5:46 p.m.: Several metro cities have announced the closures of their city hall buildings, including Golden Valley, Maplewood, Maple Grove and Minnetonka.
- 5:45 p.m.: The Minnesota Zoo will temporarily close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14.
- 5:46 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa’s Friday and Saturday night performances at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis have been canceled.
- 5:07 p.m.: Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington closes all resorts starting at 2 p.m. on March 15 with plans to re-open on April 2.
5:07 p.m.: The Armory in downtown Minneapolis made the decision to postpone shows at this time. Steve Aoki was set to play Saturday, March 14 and has been postponed. All currently held tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.
5:05 p.m.: Benilde St. Margaret decided to move to an online environment for the next three weeks.
5:05 p.m.: Lunds and Byerlys stops all food sampling and limiting purchases of high-demand products such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, bottled water, gloves, and bath and facial tissues to five per customer.
- 5:00 p.m.: Minnesota children’s Museum will be closed from Saturday, March 14, through Friday, March 27 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- 4:35 p.m.: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers orders all K-12 schools in Wisconsin to close due to coronavirus concerns.
- 4:34 p.m.: “Disney On Ice” performances at Target Center scheduled for March 13-15 have been canceled.
- 4:04 p.m.: All criminal and civil trials in Minnesota’s United States District Courts have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- 3:46 p.m.: Crayola Experience at Mall of America is closed starting Saturday for two weeks.
- 3:46 p.m.: The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts has postponed its spring season.
- 3:10 p.m.: The Ordway Theater in St. Paul announces that it has postponed a string of concerts and performances scheduled between now and late April.
- 3:09 p.m.: The University of Minnesota is reporting that a student on the Twin Cities campus has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 2:30 p.m.: Trump declares national emergency to bolster funding for fighting virus outbreak; announces public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing capabilities.
- 2:21 p.m.: The remainder of the 2020 Twin Cities Auto Show was canceled. On Friday, event organizers announced the move was made out of an abundance of concern for attendees, show staff and display personnel.
- 2:16 p.m.: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf orders the closure of all schools in the state for two weeks. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces a similar measure.
- 1 p.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declares “peacetime emergency”.
- 12:41 p.m.: The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra has canceled its concerts through March. Officials say tickets for canceled shows will be automatically banked to customers’ accounts. Tickets can also be exchanged.
- 12:35 p.m.: Twin Cities In Motion cancels the Hot Dash 5K and 10 mile races, which were slated for March 21.
- 12:30 p.m: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says water shutoffs will be suspended for a month, citing public health. .
- 12:11 p.m: Economists are increasingly worried the coronavirus could cause a recession this year.
- 12 p.m.: MDH updates that Minnesota now has 14 positive cases of COVID-19, out of approximately 555 tested.
- 11:14 a.m.: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary due to COVID-19 concerns, reported to be the first state to delay.
- 10:45 a.m.: MN State High School League cancels girls, boys basketball tournaments. Section speech tournament also postponed.
- 10:15 a.m.: The Trump administration says it’s awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests.
- 9:52 a.m.: The Guthrie Theater has canceled all performances through April 5.
- 9:36 a.m.: Stocks have rallied following a historic rout Thursday that sent shares spiraling. Investors are hopeful for a stimulus package.
- 9:28 a.m.: The Boston Marathon has been rescheduled for September.
- 9:23 a.m.: Golf officials say that the Masters Tournament will be postponed.
- 8:29 a.m.:The Trump administration and Congress have been discussing measures to ease the detrimental economic impacts of the outbreak.
- 7:21 a.m.: Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr met with a senior Australian politician days before he was confirmed to have the virus.
- 7:06 a.m.: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for disease, according to a statement from the Canadian government.
- 5:50 a.m.: Robbinsdale Area Schools announces that classes and activities will be canceled for Friday after a parent in the community reported contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
- 5:25 a.m.: A man who flew from Minnesota to Nebraska has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been self-isolating in his home since last weekend.
