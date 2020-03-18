Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 17, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to dine-in guests as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota spiked to 51. Meanwhile, the state Legislature also drastically scaled back its operations for the 2020 session, and Wall Street had its worst rout in more than three decades.
Here are the latest updates on the outbreak:
- 8:36 p.m.: Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos are both temporarily closing starting noon on Wednesday, March 18.
- 8:01 p.m.: Essentia Health is postponing routine appointments and elective procedures.
- 7:47 p.m.: Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul will soon become a COVID-19 specialty care facility.
- 7:46 p.m.: Juut Salonspa has closed all locations effective immediately.
- 7:45 p.m.: DPS-DVS has canceled road tests at all exam stations between March 18-27.
- 7:12 p.m.: St. Stephen’s is asking for donations, home meal making volunteers, virtual volunteers and donations in their work to help the homeless in the Twin Cities.
- 7:02 p.m.: Washington County is suspending public-facing services at all libraries, service centers, and licensing centers beginning Wednesday.
- 6:22 p.m.: The Salvation Army is temporarily suspending the service of daily meals inside its centers, and instead will offer free takeout meals.
- 6:21 p.m.: Treasure Island Resort & Casino is closing for two weeks, beginning Tuesday night.
- 6:10 p.m.: Elk River Schools (ISD 728) is offering Grab n’ Go-style meals for students in the district to be picked up at select schools.
- 5:50 p.m.: Blaine has closed all of its city buildings until further notice.
- 4:15 p.m.: Timberwolves & Lynx pledge to donate $1 million in relief fund for part-time gameday staff at Target Center.
- 3:40 p.m.: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders.
- 3:28 p.m.: An employee at Hennepin Healthcare has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a hospital spokesperson.
- 3:06 p.m.: Mayo Clinic says they are deferring all elective care for eight or more weeks. This includes both elective surgeries, procedures and office.
- 2:38 p.m.: Gun shops nationwide are reporting a surge in sales, particularly from first-time gun buyers, as Americans brace for the worst amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- 2:08 p.m.: Wisconsin’s latest figures show 72 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 1,038 tests turning up negative.
- 1:27 p.m.: Hennepin County announces that they are closing all public-facing services at all 41 libraries, human service centers, and licensing service centers through April 6.
- 1:17 p.m.: Macy’s Inc. announces that it will temporarily close all stores at end of business day, to remain closed until at least March 31.
- 12:41 p.m.: The Minnesota DFL cancels all local conventions; endorsement and resolutions processes to proceed via online balloting system.
- 12:29 p.m.: The Minnesota Judicial Branch announces it’ll temporarily stop assessing late penalties, collections referrals and driver’s license suspensions to reduce non-essential court visits.
- 12:22 p.m.: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs emergency regulation to allow the city to make purchases and contract for services more quickly to meet public health and safety needs.
- 12:06 p.m.: The Rolling Stones have postponed their “No Filter” North American concert tour, including its stop at U.S. Bank Stadium.
- 11:36 a.m.: Anoka County is closing its Human Services Centers, License and Passport Centers, Libraries, and Parks buildings, until March 30.
- 11:27 a.m.: Minneapolis Public Housing Authority closes its offices to the public starting on March 18.
- 11:10 a.m.:Health officials update that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota has reached 60.
- 11:07 a.m.: Minnesota Orchestra cancels concerts through April 28.
- 11:04 a.m.:Mall of America announces it’s closing Tuesday evening. The closure is slated to last at least until April.
- 10:59 a.m.: The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced that it will temporarily close its two casinos in Carlton and downtown Duluth.
- 10:02 a.m.:First Avenue postpones all March and April shows. Concerts are also postponed at the 7th Street Entry, the Turf Club, the Fine Line, the Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre.
- 10:01 a.m.: The White House will ask Congress for a stimulus package worth at least $850 billion to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
- 9:51 a.m.:Hennepin County is closing all public-facing services at its 41 libraries, human service centers, and licensing service centers through April 6.
- 9:58 a.m.: Construction on Southwest LRT will continue within the cities of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. Project office staff are working remotely.
- 8:29 a.m.:Social Security offices will be closing to the public for in-person service.
- 8:08 a.m.: Chowgirls Killer Catering, Restaurant Alma and The Bachelor Farmer are teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland and Loaves And Fishes to provide food to hunger-relief programs.
- 6:59 a.m.: COVID-19 has killed at least 90 of the more than 4,580 people diagnosed with the disease in the U.S.
- 6 a.m.: U.S. stocks futures bounce around following Wall Street’s worst rout in three decades.
- 4:39 a.m.: The Minnesota House passes emergency COVID-19 investments in the health care system, providing $200 million for a response fund.
- 4 a.m.: According to reports, the Kentucky Derby is being postponed.
- 1:52 a.m.: Nordstrom announces that it’s closing its stores for two weeks.
