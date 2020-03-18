Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 17, 2020

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to dine-in guests as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota spiked to 51. Meanwhile, the state Legislature also drastically scaled back its operations for the 2020 session, and Wall Street had its worst rout in more than three decades.

Here are the latest updates on the outbreak: