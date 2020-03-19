Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 18, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak prompted another avalanche of closures in Minnesota. The Mall of America is closed, as is Mystic Lake Casino. The Rolling Stones postponed their May concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 60, with three people requiring hospitalization.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 outbreak:
- 11:24 p.m. HOM Furniture and Gabberts are temporarily closing all their retail locations.
- 10:49 p.m. Best Buy is reducing their store hours, and will start limiting the number people inside their stores on March 23.
- 7:51 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that adds several more types of businesses to the list of those that must temporarily close during the outbreak, including gyms, exercise studios, salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, nail salons, and barber shops.
- 7:36 p.m. Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis is selling “Staycation Cocktail Kits” to help them produce their own hand sanitizer to give to first responders.
- 7:31 p.m. President Trump signs a COVID-19 relief package, which will provide free testing, expanded funding for food security programs and paid sick, family and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or fewer, according to CBS News.
- 5:54 p.m. Archbishop Hebda suspends masses in archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.
- 5:53 p.m. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, first member of Congress to test positive.
- 5:52 p.m. Minnesota nurses call on hospitals to meet to resolve COVID-19 preparedness issues
- 5:30 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reminds investors to beware of con artists looking to profit from fear and uncertainty.
- 5:23 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced they will grant businesses identified in Gov. Walz’s recent Executive Order a 30-day extension until April 20, 2020 to make sales and use tax payments that were set to be due on March 20 without any penalties or interest.
- 4:53 p.m. General Mills says retailers in North America and Europe buying more of its products and its factories running at near capacity to meet demand amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
- 4:33 p.m. Home Depot is temporarily adjusting store hours to close at 6 p.m., beginning Thursday, March 19.
- 4:15 p.m. The Basilica will be suspending all public Masses, Confession, and Stations of the Cross until further notice to protect people from possible exposure of COVID-19.
- 4:09 p.m. St. Louis County declares state of local emergency, announces two-day closure of buildings.
- 3:52 p.m. The Minnesota Mental Health Legislative Network is very concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses.
- 3:50 p.m. More COVID testing could soon be available in the Twin Cities thanks to an Eagan couple’s new idea.
- 3:23 p.m. Thirty two individuals return to Minnesota for self-quarantine from Grand Princess cruise ship, 10 more remain quarantined amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
- 3:22 p.m. With unprecedented disruptions from coronavirus, Klobuchar and Wyden introduce bill to ensure Americans are still able to vote.
- 3:16 p.m. Minneapolis is providing free hotspots of wifi for those who may need temporary internet access.
- 3:12 p.m.: The Animal Humane Society says that it will be closing all of its area locations over the next few days, to remain closed until at least May 2.
- 3 p.m.: Officials are reporting the first presumed case of COVID-19 at the Minnesota State Capitol.
- 2:55 p.m. Minneapolis, St. Paul Public School’s provide free meal plans for students.
- 1:15 p.m.: President Trump on Wednesday revealed his administration is planning to implement unprecedented measures to block the entry of certain migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic
- 1:07 p.m.: President Donald Trump said the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend housing evictions and foreclosures through April because of the coronavirus.
- 12:10 p.m.: Stock trading was halted on Wednesday, marking the fourth trading halt in two weeks, as Wall Street was spooked by the deepening economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- 12 p.m.: President Trump announced from the White House Briefing Room Wednesday that he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which will speed up and expand the supply of resources from the country’s industrial base, particularly to increase the production of medical supplies and equipment.
- 11:30 a.m.: HealthPartners has announced that they are making changes to scheduled elective surgeries, along with any non-emergency related dental appointments and office visits.
- 11:15 a.m.: Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler will close all factories amid coronavirus outbreak.
- 11:02 a.m.: State health officials announced Wednesday that the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has climbed from 60 to 77. Wisconsin now has over 100 cases confirmed.
- 9:32 a.m.: The Senate will vote Wednesday on a coronavirus relief bill passed by the House last week that provides free testing and paid leave for certain workers.
- 8:37 a.m.: President Donald Trump announces that the northern border with Canada will close to nonessential traffic.
- 7:51 a.m.: Hair salons, nail salons and spas in Minnesota are to be closed until next week per the governor’s executive order.
- 6:03 a.m.: The federal government is working on a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to try and rescue the U.S. economy from the abyss opened by the coronavirus pandemic.
- 5:53 a.m.: U.S. futures prices were sharply lower overnight, major Asian stock markets fell back after early gains and European shares were down as well, suggesting a rough day ahead on Wall Street.
- 5 a.m.: Public schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin close per government mandate. In Minnesota, they’ll be closed through at least March 27. In Wisconsin, they’re closed indefinitely.
