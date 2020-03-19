Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak prompted another avalanche of closures in Minnesota. The Mall of America is closed, as is Mystic Lake Casino. The Rolling Stones postponed their May concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 60, with three people requiring hospitalization.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 outbreak: