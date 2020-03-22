Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 22, 2020

Health officials in Minnesota announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has risen from 137 to 169. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota on Saturday. The Ramsey County resident was in their 80’s and died on Thursday.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines on Sunday, March 22: