Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 23, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says 235 people are now infected with COVID-19 in the state, and one person had died. Health officials updated those numbers late Monday morning.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from Monday, March 23:
- 6:21 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 88 people in Minnesota who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- 5:17 p.m. St. Cloud Area School District expands meal distribution options during school closure.
- 4:39 p.m. Hy-Vee announces a temporary change to the in-store return policy, not accepting non-perishable products.
- 3:42 p.m. Minnesota state income tax deadline extended to July 15.
- 3:33 p.m. Adapting to changes because of COVID-19, Metro Transit announced Monday they will be reducing service by 40%.
- 3:31 p.m.: British Prime Minster Boris Johnson orders closure of most stores, bans gatherings for three weeks to stop coronavirus.
- 3:05 p.m. Midtown Global Market to participate in #TheGreatAmericanTakeout Tuesday to save restaurants around the country.
- 3:03 p.m.: Stocks end a bumpy day lower, despite more aid from the Federal government, as virus aid package stalls in Congress again; Dow off 3%.
- 2:57 p.m. DEED creating emergency loan program for Minnesota small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
- 2:56 p.m. Minnesota Realtors advises against open houses during COVID-19 outbreak.
- 2:24 p.m. Governor Walz signs executive orders to halt evictions, support small businesses and address equipment shortage.
- 2:07 p.m. MDH confirms second case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
- 1:44 p.m.: Congress has run into more roadblocks trying to complete a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. Democrats blocked another vote to advance the package. They’re trying to steer more of the assistance to public health and workers.
- 12:55 p.m.: Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses.
- 12:33 p.m.: Italy registers smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for second straight day.
- 11:21 a.m.: The UN chief calls for immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle coronavirus pandemic.
- 11 a.m.: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota jumps to 235 Monday morning. As of now, only one death has been reported.
- 10:46 a.m.: In its boldest effort to protect the U.S. economy from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis.
- 10:45 a.m.: German Chancellor Merkel’s spokesman says her first coronavirus test after possible exposure negative
- 10 a.m.: Gov. Tim Walz says he is going to be working from home in self-quarantine after coming into contact who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- 9:47 a.m.: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces he will order the closure of non-essential businesses in Wisconsin.
- 9:30 a.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband, John Bessler, is ill with COVID-19.
- 9 a.m.: The U.S. Senate has resumed negotiations on a third economic stimulus package to help Americans and the American economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.
- 8 a.m.: The state of Minnesota has eliminated its backlog of coronavirus tests that were waiting to be processed, thanks in part to help from the Mayo Clinic.
- 6 a.m.: Nearly 40 YMCA locations will be opening at 8:30 am. Monday to provide schooling for children of essential workers.
- Overnight: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says her brother died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
- Late Sunday: Stock markets plunged again Sunday night after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a procedural vote for a trillion-dollar-plus stimulus plan to combat the economic damage from efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Late Sunday: Over 500,000 respirator masks from 3M are on the way to either New York City or Seattle. The Minnesota-based company says it’s now producing more than 35 million a month.
