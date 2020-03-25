Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 24, 2020

On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered residents to shelter in place and suspended all non-essential activities. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is in self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has yet to issue the stay-at-home order, but he’s said it is an option as Minnesota confronts the pandemic.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | Download CBS Minnesota App