Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 24, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered residents to shelter in place and suspended all non-essential activities. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is in self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has yet to issue the stay-at-home order, but he’s said it is an option as Minnesota confronts the pandemic.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 9:15 p.m.: The Minnesota House and Senate will reconvene on March 26 to discuss the next steps in their response to the pandemic.
- 8:58 p.m.: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has set up a website for tenants to report violations to Gov. Walz’s order banning evictions.
- 7:31 p.m.: The Iowa Department of Public health has confirmed Iowa’s first death from COVID-19.
- 4:40 p.m.: Metro Mobility announces a free grocery delivery program for customers.
- 4:26 p.m.: Lunds & Byerlys announces new checkout cleaning after every transaction, asks customers to limit groups
- 4:15 p.m.: Sam’s Club introduces special shopping hours, concierge service for seniors and those at risk. Learn more here.
- 4:13 p.m.: MyPillow now manufacturing masks to help healthcare workers
- 4:06 p.m.: CBS News Polls finds Americans see months-long pandemic fight ahead; hope and calm are beating nervousness
- 3:16 p.m.: Washington County extends suspension of public-facing services in response to COVID-19.
- 3:04 p.m.: The Dow Jones surges 2,000 points, for its biggest point gain, as Congress moves closer to passing coronavirus aid package.
- 2:45 p.m.: Bemidji Symphony announces the cancellation of the concert Across the Pond scheduled for May 17.
- 2:12 p.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has increased to 457. As of Tuesday, five people have died.
- 2:02 p.m.: Salvation Army secures $500,000 match funds to help with COVID-19 response.
- 12:45 p.m.: The World Health Organization announced Tuesday that the U.S. could become the next coronavirus epicenter.
- 12:30 p.m.: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers modifying operations at recreation areas due to COVID-19
- 11:46 a.m.: Boris Johnson puts U.K. under lockdown to fight pandemic.
- 11:02 a.m.: The lockdown in Wuhan, China, the origin of the pandemic, is set to be lifted on April 8.
- 11 a.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has increased to 262, up from 235 on Monday.
- 9:22 a.m.: Stocks opened sharply as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s vow to support key financial markets and prospects for a proposed relief bill in Congress.
- 9:01 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appear to be inching closer to a deal on a massive stimulus bill to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
- 7:10 a.m.: Japanese leaders and the International Olympic Committee agree to postpone of the Tokyo Games to 2021.
- 7:05 a.m.: Ford announces it’ll work with 3M to produce protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the epidemic.
- 6:15 a.m.: Tuesday is Great American Takeout Day. Restaurants across the country are teaming up and asking for support amid the epidemic. Find restaurants in the Twin Cities offering takeout with this interactive map.
- 6 a.m.: Most Americans (57%) say the nation’s efforts to combat the coronavirus are going badly right now, most call it a crisis and see a months-long process before it is contained.
- 5:38 a.m.: An Arizona man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate. The additive is found in an anti-malaria medication that’s been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.
