Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 25, 2020

Overnight, U.S. Senate leaders and the White House came to an agreement on a $2 trillion aid deal to help American workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The relief package would provide direct payments to most Americans, expand jobless benefits, provide $367 billion to small businesses, and assist state and local governments.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

