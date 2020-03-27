Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 27, 2020

Today is Friday, March 27, and at midnight Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order goes into effect. He asked Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. has surpassed 85,000, lawmakers in the U.S. House are poised to take up the $2 trillion relief bill.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic: