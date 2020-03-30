Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 29, 2020

Today is Sunday, March 29 and the second official day of the Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. He has directed Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. State health officials announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 503, up from 441 on Saturday. Four more people also died, bringing the death total to nine.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

