Home
Crews Rescue German Shepherd From River In Bloomington

Crews Rescue German Shepherd From River In Bloomington

News

Crews Rescue German Shepherd From River In Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro say a dog is reunited with its owner after it was rescued Wednesday from a frozen river.

(credit: Bloomington Police Department)

The Bloomington Police Department says it rescued a German Shepherd that had broken through the ice over a river on the city’s south side.

The dog appeared unharmed. Police kept the dog at an animal shelter until its owner was located.

Published at Thu, 30 Jan 2020 13:14:28 +0000

Related Posts