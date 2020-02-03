Crypto Exchange Supported by Roger Ver Entered The Market

“Azbit team and what they are up to thinks so well with what we at Bitcoin.com are up to. The short answer is we are trying to build useful tools to enable more economic freedom for people all over the world.” – Roger Ver, Executive Chairman of Bitcoin.com, said.

The platform combines financial instruments of both crypto industry and traditional Wall Street – from margin trading with up to 500:1 leverage to forthcoming crypto loans. To start with, Azbit exchange supports 14 popular currencies with more possibly to come later. Platform’s fee is 0.1% of the total transaction price. Moreover, native AZ token staking provides customers with 75% discount on commissions

Azbit has already revealed a number of upcoming new services, including AZ Play crypto gambling platform, connection to UnionPay system, issue of plastic cards for Azbit customers, copy trading on azmx.com and crypto-backed loans on azbit.com.

About Azbit



Founded in 2018, Azbit project was based on the idea of ​​creating a multifunctional platform to build bridges between the world of traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies, providing its users with the highly sought after tools for trading and investment. AZ Markets multi-asset trading platform and AzPlay gambling site are autonomous branches of Azbit exchange. AZ Markets (azmx.com) opens access to margin trading on Crypto, Stock, Metals, Commodity, CFD and Forex markets via MT4 and MT5 terminals.