Delta Suspending Flights Between Twin Cities And South Korea Due To Coronavirus Concerns

— Delta Air Lines has announced that its flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and Seoul-Incheon (ICN) in South Korea will soon be suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday, the airline said the suspension will occur between Feb. 29 and April 30. The last flight departing MSP Airport to ICN will be Feb. 28, and departing ICN for MSP on Feb. 29.

Delta will also be reducing flights to ICN from Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.

The coronavirus outbreak has recently spread to South Korea, with hundreds of cases confirmed. Italy and Iran are also racing to try and control smaller, but equally worrying outbreaks.

Delta has also recently suspended flights to China, where the outbreak originated late last year.

“The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.”

Those affected by the suspended flights can got to Delta’s My Trips section on its website to find out their options.