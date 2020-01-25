Deputies Find Drugs After Pulling Over Driver For Not Wearing A Seat Belt In Northern Wisconsin

A deputy pulled over a driver for not wearing a seat belt in northern Wisconsin Friday, and ended up finding drugs.

At around 10:40 a.m. a Sawyer County deputy pulled over a 34-year-old in a Chevrolet Blaser near Stone Lake.

While the deputy was pulled over, another officer arrived with a K-9 partner, Trace, who alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A search was conducted by Sawyer County Sheriff’s and a small amount of marijuana was found inside.

The driver was arrested for possession of THC and transported to Sawyer County Jail.

Once he arrived, a baseball sized quantity of contraband was found on him.

It was vacuum wrapped and later tested positive for 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, along with additional marijuana.

The driver is being held for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, and has not yet been charged.