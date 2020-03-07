Don Juan Identified By Family As Man Killed In Maple Grove Domestic Dispute, Girlfriend Charged With Murder
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The family of a man killed on Thursday night after a domestic dispute inside of a Maple Grove home has identified the man as Don Juan.
Stephanie Louise Clark, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.
Juan’s family says he was in a relationship with Clark for two years.
On Thursday night police were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive just after 6 p.m. on a report of a person who was unconscious. They arrived to find one man dead, before arresting a woman.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.
