Dozens Of Rescue Puppies Arrive In The Twin Cities

— Forty-five new puppies are being welcomed to the Twin Cities.

As Marielle Mohs shows us in the video above, the nonprofit Midwest Animal Rescue and Services in Brooklyn Park needs your help to find them a new home.

Money spent at their rescue, and through fundraisers, goes towards funding a low-income veterinarian clinic.

Click here for future fostering opportunities, and click here to donate via PayPal, which requires an account.

And those who have fostered before for MARS can email MARSPlacementTeam@gmail.com.