Dr. Dan Holtzclaw’s Research on Zygomatic Dental Implants and Advanced…

Dan Holtzclaw's Dental Implant Articles Reach Over 20,000 Reads

The published articles of Dr. Dan Holtzclaw have now received over 20,000 reads by researchers online. Dr. Holtzclaw is respected around the world for his expertise in dental implants and is the founder of DIA Dental Implant Center, one of the leading dental implant centers in the nation. His articles explore the most complex cases of dental implants, including zygomatic implants and sinus membrane repair, all of which stems from Dr. Holtzclaw’s own experience providing leading-edge care to those missing teeth in Austin, TX.

Dr. Holtzclaw serves as the Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry. He has over 60 articles published through numerous peer-reviewed journals and continually contributes to dental literature. Dr. Holtzclaw’s articles discuss the most advanced elements of dental implant care. The cases discussed often involve patients who experience more than just missing teeth, but who have more extreme situations such as extensive bone loss, facial trauma, or torn sinus membranes.

For cases of severe bone loss, most periodontists and dental implant surgeons recommend extensive bone grafting treatment to help a patient become eligible for dental implants. However, Dr. Holtzclaw is passionate about providing the most innovative, reliable, and minimally invasive treatment available to replace missing teeth. Because of this, Dr. Holtzclaw provides zygomatic implants.

Precisely placed in specialized bone to eliminate the need for bone grafting, zygomatic implants can provide a solution for patients who have previously been told they do not qualify for dental implants. Zygomatic dental implant treatment is so advanced that it is only offered by highly experienced dental implant surgeons. In fact, DIA Dental Implant Center is one of few practices in the nation to offer this revolutionary treatment.

“Many offices don’t offer these procedures because they are quite a bit more advanced and a bit more difficult to perform,” Dr. Holtzclaw explains. “But the surgeons at DIA Dental Implant Centers have performed thousands of these. We do these on a weekly basis for patients that have been told that they do not have enough bone by other dentists.”

Always at the forefront of cutting-edge research, Dr. Holtzclaw and his team implement these modern findings and minimally invasive techniques in their practice whenever possible. Those experiencing missing teeth and bone loss, or other complex situations, are encouraged to connect with Dr. Holtzclaw and the dental implant specialists at DIA Dental Implant Center for zygomatic implants and other leading tooth replacement care. To schedule an appointment, call 512-375-0050 or visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com.

