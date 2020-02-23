Dulceria Bakery In South Minneapolis Closes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A beloved south Minneapolis bakery has closed its doors for good.

There was line around the block Saturday afternoon outside Dulceria Bakery off East 42nd Street and Cedar Avenue, a staple in the Bancroft neighborhood for the past few years.

The bakery, founded by Dulce Monterrubio, offered pastries, cakes and lunch with a Mexican twist.

“Today is a mixed-emotions day, just to see the coming out of our community, it’s incredibly heart-warming and overjoying,” Monterrubio said. “But it’s also bittersweet to say goodbye and end an important chapter in our lives.”‘

Monterrubio is not exactly sure what her next move will be, but she is interested in exploring storytelling about heritage food by people of color and immigrants in Minnesota.