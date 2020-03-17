Duluth declares local emergency, promises needed services will continue

– Mayor Emily Larson declared a local emergency Tuesday amid increasingly urgent efforts from all levels of government aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that things are troubling right now, and that people are feeling anxious and uncertain, but know that the city of Duluth will continue to provide you with the services you need,” Larson said in a news release. “We are still working for you, and will continue to do so. Our community is strong, and resilient, and we will get through this.”

The move, which will require the City Council’s sign off, allows the city to request and coordinate aid from the state or federal government. It also lets the city temporarily change the way it holds public meetings, which will be streamed online, on public access TV and on the KUMD-FM radio station. Members of the public wishing to comment will be able to write in to council@duluthmn.gov.

Duluth Police officials have urged the public to report crimes by phone or online. First responders will take extra health precautions when responding to emergencies, but police and fire leaders have said not to let this deter anyone from calling 911 when there’s a need.

Duluth’s emergency declaration comes one day after neighboring Superior, Wisconsin, did the same. As of Tuesday, there were 60 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota and 72 reported in Wisconsin, though none were near the Twin Ports area.

The city of Duluth closed its buildings, including City Hall, on Tuesday. Libraries, park buildings, community centers and senior centers were also closed. Officials are evaluating whether they will be able to continue outdoor programming at the city’s parks in a manner they deem safe.

St. Louis County buildings remain open, though people are encouraged to call or go online for services instead of visiting in person.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services starting by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The governor also announced the temporary closing of K-12 schools across the state starting Wednesday.

The Duluth Transit Authority said Tuesday that it was temporarily dropping a handful of routes “due to either very low ridership or having other service options.” Late evening bus service will also be reduced.

