During COVID-19 Outbreak, Target Workers To Get Wage Increase, Paid Leave For Those At Risk

Target announced Friday that it is investing more than $300 million in its team members across the country as they work amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, stocking shelves, clothing racks and interacting with shoppers.

According to a statement from the Minneapolis-based retailer, the investment includes a $2 an hour wage increase for full-time and part-time team members through May and paid leave up to 30 days for team members who are at risk for the virus, such as people 65 and old or those who have underlying health issues. Target says it’s already covering quarantine and confirmed illness pay.

“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said, adding: “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”

RELATED: Target Placing Limits On Cleaning Supplies, Toilet Paper

Also part of the company’s multimillion dollar investment are bonuses for 20,000 team leads, ranging from $250 to $1,500. Target says this is the first time in the company’s history that hourly workers in those positions will get pay out bonuses.

Additionally, the company will donate $1 million to a fund for workers most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, Target says it’ll give $9 million to local communities and organizations responding to the outbreak, both nationally and internationally.

Target says these $10 million in donations are the company’s largest contribution to a single relief effort.