Edina Residents Press Police After Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit Teen Still At Large

— Safety was the topic of discussion in Edina Tuesday night after a teenager almost lost her life on the way to school.

Seventeen-year-old Kyla Avant was hit by a car last month while she was trying to get on her bus. The driver took off, but just a few days later, police found the suspect’s car in Mankato. Avant spoke to WCCO back in January.

“I thought I was paralyzed, and I was just really scared,” Avant said.

No arrests have been made, leading several community members to reach out to WCCO to ask why. Their concerns were shared Tuesday night with Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson at a public safety meeting.

“It is still an active investigation, and there are numerous warrants being served to gather the evidence from the vehicle and other leads that we have been following up on, so all of that takes time,” Nelson said.

He reiterated that when law enforcement found the suspect vehicle, it had been abandoned.

Investigators are now working on figuring out exactly who was driving on the morning of the crash.