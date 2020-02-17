Eldorado Stone Energizes Traditional Textures with New, Modern Color…

Grand Banks is hand-dressed to provide a chiseled, textured stone shape roughhewn into a rectangular ashlar profile. Providing a harmony of contemporary and traditional style, Grand Banks Limestone’s soft, versatile color palette adds an energized sensibility to the enduring aesthetic of old-worn stonework textures.

Eldorado Stone, from Boral North America, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, incorporates modern refinement and classic textures with its newest color palette: Grand Banks Limestone. Grand Banks breathes new life into one of architecture’s most prolific surfaces by adding accents of rust and gray-green intricately balanced with distinctive notes of cream and silvery blue hues, forging an aesthetic union between contemporary design and timeless character.

“Providing a harmony of contemporary and traditional style, Grand Banks Limestone’s soft, versatile color palette adds an energized sensibility to the enduring aesthetic of old-worn stonework textures,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing. “The soft, earthy neutrals provide new options for exploring the refined subtleties of color, depth and dimension in a variety of designs.”

The Limestone profile from Eldorado Stone is a tailored stone that conveys a traditional formality. It is hand-dressed to provide a chiseled, textured stone shape roughhewn into a rectangular ashlar profile. This architectural stone veneer ranges from 2 inches to 8 inches in height and 4 inches to 17 inches in length, with an average stone size of 6 inches by 12 inches.

The distinctive color blends of Eldorado Stone Limestone are intentionally versatile, with notes ranging from lighter soft creams and golden umbers to light coffee, sienna rusts and deep mossy greens. In addition to Grand Banks, Limestone is available nationwide in three unique color palettes: San Marino, Savannah and York.

