Esco MILLHOG® Commander I.D. Clamping Pipe Beveling Machine Does…

Available with a pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motor, it can perform 37-1/2 degree bevels, compound, counterbore, and J-preps. This fully portable, self-centering weld prep tool for beveling pipe ends helps assure high integrity welds on all schedules of pipe from 3.75” I.D. to 14” O.D.

Esco Tool has introduced a portable machine tool for beveling pipe ends with any angle of prep in severe duty piping systems, on-site, and in fabrication shops.

The MILLHOG® Commander I.D. Clamping Pipe Beveling Tool is a fully portable machine for beveling pipe ends that pulls a thick chip without cutting oils and transfers heat away from the pipe surface to prolong blade life. Easy to operate, this tool centers itself inside the pipe using large clamp pads with six contact points to evenly distribute their holding forces.

Ideal for making precision joint preps on Super Duplex, P-91, and other high alloy pipes, the MILLHOG® Commander I.D. Clamping Pipe Beveling Tool helps assure high integrity welds on all schedules of pipe from 3.75” I.D. to 14” O.D. Available with a pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motor, it can perform 37-1/2 degree bevels, compound, counterbore, and J-preps.

The MILLHOG® Commander I.D. Clamping Pipe Beveling Tool is priced from $15,995.00 and is available for rent at $690.00 per week.

