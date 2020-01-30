Extended Technical Support Offered On Jan. 31 For Businesses Utilizing…

In-House Processing for W2 and W3 Forms With ezW2 Halfpricesoft.com is extending technical support hours on January 31, 2020 for greater peace of mind to those processing with ezW2 2019 software.

The due date for filing 2019 forms for both SSA and recipient copies W2 and W3 is January 31, 2020. This is for both paper form filing or electronic filing. Business owners will have added peace of mind as Halfpricesoft.com is offering extended technical support hours for last minute processing with ezW2 2019 tax preparation software.

There is no charge for the customer support team to assist in purchasing or answering questions on running the software application. Business owners can either print and distribute or efile for faster results. Sending forms W2 and 1099 MISC forms with ezW2 is inexpensive and easy to use.

“Halfpricesoft.com is extending technical support hours on January 31, 2020 for greater peace of mind to those processing with ezW2 2019 software,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

White paper printing available and SSA approved.



The plain white paper printing feature will print all W2 forms (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099 MISC recipient copies on plain white paper. The IRS does not currently certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the preprinted red forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.

PDF printing and efiling is included in the advanced version.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files so customers can email forms.

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com development team is confident that this tax software will streamline the business.. Download and test drive by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows 10 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 filing software.

Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,



including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.