EZLynx Announces Life Insurance Quoting through Partnership with…

EZLynx Connect provides third-party businesses an avenue to distribute their products and services directly within the EZLynx platform. EZLynx users can now quote 19 insurance carriers for term, final expense, accidental death, universal, indexed and soon to be whole life. Better yet, the quote leads into an online application using DocuSign’s eSignature for a truly end-to-end solution.

BackNine offers a vast portfolio of carriers and products including life insurance policies that don’t require a medical exam, making them an ideal source for agents seeking to complete policies for their clients while they have them on the phone. Agents will also be happy to know they can complete the entire application online.

This new integration leverages the client data already entered in EZLynx, saving valuable time by avoiding needless double-entry of data. Life insurance rates automatically display on the screens agencies already use to quote auto and home, with a quick-link to view additional products, providing agencies with a seamless transition into offering life insurance.

“As agencies look for ways to expand sales opportunities with their existing customer base, life insurance should be an obvious choice,” said EZLynx Product Manager Derek Armentrout. “However, many have been hesitant, either because of a lack of experience or the perceived difficulty of quoting. With this new partnership, EZLynx is breaking down those barriers.”

“Our platform was designed with the P&C agent in mind. The integration through EZLynx aligns with BackNine’s mission to simplify the selling of insurance,” said BackNine Vice President Reid Tattersall. “EZLynx users can now quote 19 insurance carriers for term, final expense, accidental death, universal, indexed and soon to be whole life. Better yet, the quote leads into an online application using DocuSign’s eSignature for a truly end-to-end solution.”

BackNine Insurance is the latest addition to the EZLynx Connect platform. EZLynx Connect provides third-party businesses an avenue to distribute their products and services directly within the EZLynx platform. “We’ve opened the EZLynx framework and invited carriers and vendors to work side-by-side with our technologists to innovate and integrate solutions to better the agency workflow.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx is one of the leading software solutions for independent insurance agencies. In 2003, EZLynx pioneered real-time rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. EZLynx has continued to create innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution. Over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 4 million home, auto, and package transactions every month. Learn more at ezlynx.com.

About BackNine Insurance

BackNine Insurance is a technology-driven life insurance wholesaler. Founded by Mark Tattersall in 1974, he began offering life insurance with Farmers of Southern California to entertainers, business managers, and high net worth clientele. In 2006, Mark saw an opportunity to take his experience and expertise to help service, coach, and educate other insurance professionals while providing back office support. As an industry leader, BackNine has set out to continue providing topnotch solutions and service to their network of insurance agents. In 2018, BackNine formed a joint venture with iBindiQ, a preeminent firm specializing in affinity and partnership insurance administration to support growth in US insurance distribution markets. EZLynx users will enjoy white glove service with a dedicated team that supports agencies of all sizes, in every state. Learn more at back9ins.com or contact Chris Cooke at (800) 792-8563 or via email at chris@back9ins.com