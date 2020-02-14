Following Agreement to Assume Management of the BeyondTrust Auditor…

Enterprise software’s migration to the cloud continues to evolve and grow. With this growth comes a definitive need for better insight into these infrastructures. Following the recent agreement to assume management of the BeyondTrust’s Auditor Suite, Cygna Labs continues to tap experts in the field, today announcing that Morgan Holm has joined its management team as vice president of products.

With more than 19 years’ experience in product management and a strong focus on security audit, systems management and identity for multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Holm will oversee Cygna Labs’ product teams. Prior to joining Cygna Labs, he achieved rapid growth at many organizations as a success-driven and customer-centric strategist. He brings significant experience in auditing and compliance solutions including work as a product manager at NetPro through the Quest acquisition, and again at the Blackbird Group, which was acquired by BeyondTrust.

He most recently served as VP of product management for 5nine Software, managing its hybrid cloud security and management solutions.

Morgan Holm, VP of products, Cygna Labs, said, “I am excited to join Cygna Labs and look forward to being a part of this dynamic, forward-thinking technology team. I believe that the experience I bring to the table will ensure a smooth transition not only for our internal teams, but also for our customers.”

Rainer Maurer, CEO, Cygna Labs, said, “Morgan’s audit and compliance background as a product manager at NetPro and Blackbird, combined with his hybrid and multi-cloud experience, will be a huge benefit to Cygna Labs, our customers and those BeyondTrust Auditor Suite clients making the transition to Cygna Labs.”

