Four Rogers H.S. Hockey Girls Sing National Anthem Before Home Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s section tournament time for girl’s hockey and one team has been making music all season, literally.

At Rogers high school they are teammates with the love for the sport, then they found out they could be teammates on a different front.

Rogers high school girl’s hockey practice is all about having fun.

“This team is pretty much a family. I can’t even describe how close I am with everyone on this team,” hockey player Paige Vereeman said. “We all trust each other and we’re together all of the time and we all get along, it’s a great connection between the whole team.”

But there is a group within this group that stands out.

“I’ve been playing hockey for 12 or 13 years so at this point it’s a huge part of my life, and its really impacted on who I’ve become,” hockey player Abby Johnson said.

Four of these teammates sing the national anthem before every home game.

Somehow through participating in a sport, they have created another group of memories, the type that grows organically when you

participate.

The girls say they have received emails from parents saying it really impacted them and it makes their daughters look forward to coming up to Rogers hockey.