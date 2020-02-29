Garden Media Proudly Welcomes Power Planter to Their Client Roster

We’re eager to tell their unique story, elevate the brand to new heights in the gardening space and use their tools.

Power Planter, a third-generation family-owned business, has joined forces with another family-owned business, Garden Media Group, a public relations firm specializing in the lawn, garden and lifestyle industry.

Power Planter is leading the way in creating innovative lawn and garden tools. Their famous earth augers, which are 100 percent made in the U.S.A., are hand-welded to make gardening easier.

“Garden Media has an unrivaled brand reputation and vast connections in the lawn and garden industry,” says Greg Niewold, owner of Power Planter and grandson of founder Wayne Niewold. “As we continue to expand our brand, we wanted a firm that understands our market and customer base.”

Power Planter’s augers range in size from 2-inches to 9-inches in diameter with more than ten different sizes and models, giving each customer exactly what they need to get the job done. These tools help gardeners to do everything from planting bulbs to planting 1-gallon and 2-gallon potted plants and installing fence posts easily with an auger powerhead.

“Power Planter is a quality-first company,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “We’re eager to tell their unique story, elevate the brand to new heights in the gardening space and use their tools. Who doesn’t want something to make gardening easier?”

Currently, Power Planter offers a full range of premium gardening augers sold on their website, Amazon and retailers nationwide. The products range from the brand’s original, and customer favorite, Bulb Auger & Bedding Plant Tool, to quart, gallon and two gallon augers.

With more than 30 years of growth and expansion, Power Planter has become a staple-tool for individuals and companies worldwide. Described as durable and efficient by their valued customers, these earth augers are necessary for any gardener – whether novice or professional.

Find more information about the products as well as a guide to find your best fit auger on their website.

Garden Media Group specializes in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor-living, lawn and landscape industries, and offers innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships with both traditional and social media. For gardening tips and tricks, new product announcements, and PR and marketing tips, visit their GMG! and Garden Plot blogs. http://www.gardenmediagroup.com .

