‘Get Ready, Amerika!’: Rammstein’s North America Tour Includes Stop At US Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — German heavy metal group Rammstein has announced its 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates – and it includes a stop in downtown Minneapolis.

After touring European stadiums throughout 2019, the band – known for mega-hit “Du hast” and more recently “DEUTSCHLAND” — will begin touring in North America starting on Aug. 20 in Montreal, Quebec.

The tour will take the band through cities like Philadelphia and Washington before a stop in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 30.

Prior to the announcement, the band teased their North American tour, saying “Get ready, Amerika!” The band has only infrequently toured North America in the past.

The tour wraps up in Mexico City, Mexico in late September.

The band ended a decade-long lapse in albums after releasing “RAMMSTEN” in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.