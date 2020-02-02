Global analytics leader Evalueserve onboards Amber, an AI engagement…

Evalueserve, a global leader in analytics consulting today announced their global partnership with HR-tech startup, inFeedo, which works with global giants ranging from Puma to PepsiCo. The association is focused on bringing Evalueserve closer to its 4,000 strong team across 15+ countries and strengthen the employee connect and organizational culture.

In an industry where employee retention is a key success factor, this partnership will help Evalueserve HR business partners to focus on people and topics that need the most attention. Helping them connect with their rapidly expanding global workforce, measure employee sentiment in real-time and take timely action to resolve issues.

Speaking of the association, Nand Gangwani, COO & CFO at Evalueserve opined, “Our people are our biggest asset and it is our constant endeavour to create a happy, safe and productive work culture. Our values – always rigorous, always refreshing and always responsive, are as much for our commitment towards our clients and partners, as they are for our employees. Amber is a great addition to our HR team as we seek to connect more deeply with our global workforce. We can now be proactive in addressing employee concerns, improving their work – life balance, retaining talent and most importantly, strengthen our ethos of people first.”

Evalueserve uses Amber, inFeedo’s AI engagement bot to monitor and customize initiatives based on employee feedback; which can be quantified using Amber’s predictive analytics dashboard that generates regular reports for leadership teams. Currently, among others, Amber is used by a multitude of global and Indian players across continents to drive their workforce management practices more effectively.

“The partnership with Evalueserve was focused on helping HR better connect with their people and ensure every employee at the workplace has a friend through Amber. We are happy we have been able to achieve that and more for our partners simply because organisations are made up of people, and unless we understand the foundation on which edifices stand, somewhere superstructures tend to crumble. Our efforts at inFeedo will thus continue to be towards building stronger superstructures!” added Tanmaya Jain, Founder & CEO, inFeedo.

Evalueserve’s human resource (HR) division can now measure, manage and proactively resolve disengagement issues, which will help improve employee engagement for one of the most significant players in the space which partners with more than a quarter of Fortune-1000 companies globally.