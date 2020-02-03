‘Hamilton’ Returning To Orpheum; New Season Offers ‘Oklahoma!,’ ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Broadway hits like “Hadestown,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and “Oklahoma!” are soon to play right here in the Twin Cities.

Hennepin Theatre Trust has unveiled the shows featured during its 2020-2021 season, and the slate features a lot of Tony-winning productions.

Of course, one of the biggest headlines is that “Hamilton” will be making a return to the Orpheum Theatre. The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will be playing an extended engagement — Oct. 6 through Nov. 22.

Another highly-anticipated title is the radically reworked revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” which focuses on the rawer, darker side of the material. That plays Jan. 19-24, 2021.

Musicals figure heavily in the lineup, including “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” in February, “Jersey Boys” in March, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in April, “The Prom” in May, “Cats” and “Hadestown” in June, and “Tootsie” in July.

However, Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be coming to the Orpheum in December. Directed by Bartlett Sher, Sorkin’s version of author Harper Lee’s beloved book earned rave reviews when it opened in 2018.