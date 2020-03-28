Harriet, Nokomis Parkways Close To Help Maintain Social Distancing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced the closure of Lake Harriet Parkway and Lake Nokomis Parkway to allow trail users to follow social distancing practices.

In response to Gov. Walz executive order directing Minnesotans to stay home, MPRB President Jono Cowgill announced additional parkway closures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lake Harriet Parkway will close at Linden Hills Boulevard and continue around the lake. It will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will close completely when all vehicles have exited the parking lots and parking bays. It will be open for pedestrians on Saturday. Lake Nokomis Parkway will close beginning at 12:01 am Monday, and will be open for pedestrians.

The closures will remain in place until the end of the shelter-at-home order on April 10, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Once the closures go into effect: