Here Are 4 Of St. Paul’s Top Tattoo Parlors

In search of a new favorite tattoo spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for tattoo.

1. Hung Tattoo Parlor

Photo: Thaimae L./Yelp

First on the list is Hung Tattoo Parlor. Located at 377 University Ave. West, Suite D in Thomas Dale, the tattoo spot is the highest-rated tattoo spot in Saint Paul, boasting five stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rckt Tattoo & Piercing

Photo: Kaela F./Yelp

Next up is Greater Eastside’s RCKT Tattoo & Piercing, situated at 1424 White Bear Ave. North. With four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 7th Street Tattoo

Photo: 7th Street T./Yelp

West 7th’s 7th Street Tattoo, located at 961 Seventh St. West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo spot 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

4. Acme Tattoo

Photo: Allisen M./Yelp

Acme Tattoo, a tattoo spot in Payne Phalen, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1045 Arcade St. to see for yourself.